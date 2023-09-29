Friday, September 29, 2023 – Legendary rockstar, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones band has suggested he won’t be sharing his wealth with his eight kids.

The 80-year-old musician hinted that he doesn’t want to sell the band’s post-1971 music inventory.

Jagger teased that the money should go to charity instead of his offspring.

“The children don’t need $500m to live well. Come on,” he joked to the Wall Street Journal.

He went on: “You maybe do some good in the world.”

Jagger’s oldest child is daughter, Karis, 52, whom he welcomed with Marsha Hunt in 1970. In 1971, he wed ex-wife Bianca Jagger and had daughter Jade, 51. Jagger also shares four children with ex-wife Jerry Hall, whom he was married to from 1990 to 1997: daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 38, and Gabriel, 25.

He and model Luciana Morad Gimenez welcomed son Lucas, 24, in 1999, and his youngest child, son Deveraux, 6, with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, arrived in 2016.

The English singer also revealed how he hopes the Stones’ legacy will continue on long after he is gone.

“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour,” he noted.

“The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing [the “Voyage” virtual show].”

Swedish pop band ABBA famously reunited in 2021 after a 40-year hiatus to release their “Voyage” virtual tour and accompanying album.

Jagger also discussed how the music sector of Hollywood has transformed over the decades and how rock and roll was still in its infant state when he started out in the early 1960s.

“The industry was so nascent, it didn’t have the support and the amount of people that are on tap to be able to advise you as they do now,” he explained.

“But you know, it still happens. I mean, look what happened to Taylor Swift! I don’t really know the ins and outs of it, but she obviously wasn’t happy.”

Jagger was referring to Taylor Swift, 33, who was at loggerheads with music manager Scooter Braun in 2019 when he bought the master recordings of her first six albums.

She then decided to re-record her music for her fans as Braun had barred her from performing songs from her back catalogue.