Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Iconic former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has warned the gunners that their Premier League title challenge this season could be hampered by the club’s return to the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended last season five points behind Premier League champions Manchester City last term granting them a place in the Champions League for the first time in six years.

Arsenal have started this season well with 10 points from their opening four Premier League games but Wenger believes balancing Champions League football could cost his former club in the title race.

Wenger also feels the injury to Kevin De Bruyne, plus Ilkay Gundogan’s departure to Barcelona in the summer, could make City weaker this season.

‘I felt they [Arsenal] invested serious money in the last four years, they invested a lot of money, but I must say they invested it well,’ Wenger said on the Seaman Says podcast.

‘They still have a young team, a talented team. I think they learned from what happened to them last year.

‘They couldn’t cope well with that, mentally it was very difficult. I’m sure they would’ve learned from that.

‘I believe as well that City having lost De Bruyne for a long period and Gundogan, who was a very important player, even if they are a top team I don’t disagree with that, but maybe they (Arsenal) can take advantage of it.

‘But we have to deal with the Champions League, so that costs points as well.’