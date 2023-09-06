Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – American electronic DJ and production duo, The Chainsmokers have recreated Justin and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 Calvin Klein shoot to promote their album Summertime Friends.

The New York City-based group took to Twitter on Tuesday September 5, to share what they joke would have been the album’s cover art. It was a parody of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s 2019 Calvin Klein ad, which was their first photo shoot as a married couple.

The original photo featured the 26-year-old supermodel straddling her husband while wearing Calvin Klein underwear, as the singer donning PJ pants wrapped both of his hands around her behind.

The Chainsmokers’ black-and-white parody image featured Pall, 38, straddling Taggart, 33, with both of the musicians shirtless and wearing jeans, with Pall’s CK boxers showing as well.

They shared the image on both Twitter and Instagram – and even used the image for a T-shirt, that is available for pre-order on their official website.