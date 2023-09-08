Friday, September 9, 2023 – A lone British Special Forces(SAS) soldier who rescued hundreds of hostages during the Dusit D2 hotel terrorist attack in Nairobi in 2019 has been identified.

Images showed a heavily armed man with a military vest and balaclava working with Kenya Police and Kenya Defence Forces and helping victims leave the complex.

The British press reported that the lone SAS member was involved in the operation, along with US Navy seals, having been in the country to train Kenyan Special Forces.

When he went back to his country, Christian Craighead was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross from Her Majesty the Queen in 2020.

“On that day in 2019, it was never about getting a medal. It was about stepping up, doing the right thing and getting the job done,” Craighead, who has since retired from SAS, stated on his Instagram account.

Here is a photo of him celebrating after he was rewarded by the Queen with the highest medal in the British military.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.