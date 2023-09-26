Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli has trashed the ongoing talks between the government and opposition at the Bomas of Kenya terming them as a waste of taxpayer’s money and time.

In a statement, Atwoli said the talks cannot address the issues of the high cost of living and Kenyans should ignore them.

Atwoli said the only man who can address the high cost of living is President William Ruto and his advisory team.

The veteran trade unionist emphasized the surge in the cost of living is a multifaceted issue with international dimensions, making it difficult for the National Negotiating Committee to formulate practical recommendations.

“COTU believes the National Dialogue Committee might not have the power to make any meaningful recommendations on the issues around the cost of living considering this is the role and day-to-day duty of the President of Kenya and the team of advisors around him,” the statement reads.

