Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again stirred controversy after he maintained that the ongoing talks between the government and opposition are a waste of time.

Gachagua voiced his skepticism, saying Raila is insincere in his push for national dialogue.

According to him, Raila is seeking to engage with President William Ruto while simultaneously penalising leaders who interact with the same President.

The DP was referring to the current storm in ODM where five of its members were shown the door for association with President Ruto.

The five include Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Felix Odiwuor (commonly known as Jalang’o, representing Langata), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

In the same breath, Gachagua called upon Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwah, who leads the Kenya Kwanza dialogue team, to refrain from wasting his time on the dialogue and instead return to his constituency to serve the electorate.

This recent criticism by Gachagua echoes his earlier sentiments expressed on August 23 when he dismissed the ongoing bipartisan talks, asserting that he expected nothing substantive to result from the dialogue.

The bipartisan talks, initiated by Kenya Kwanza and Azimio, were revitalised in August, leading to the formation of a National Dialogue Committee chaired by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ichung’wah.

