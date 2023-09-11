Monday, September 11, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vehemently opposed one of the items submitted for discussion by Azimio in the ongoing bipartisan talks.

Speaking during a church service in Meru County, Gachagua explicitly underscored that he is uncomfortable with Raila Odinga’s demands to have the results of the 2022 presidential election audited.

As a result, he asked Ruto to drop the demand, saying that the committee does not have the power to deliberate on the issue.

“I, together with millions of supporters, was against these talks with Azimio people but when you decided we talk, we agreed as we could not argue with you,” Gachagua said during the meeting.

“But there’s one agenda we do not agree with. To audit the 2022 general election.”

Gachagua stressed that the Kenyan constitution does not give anybody or any agency the power to audit the results of a presidential election.

He explained that the Committee co-chaired by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichung’wah erred by introducing this particular issue into the agenda.

According to the Deputy President, the discussion should have ended after the Supreme Court pronounced itself on the matter.

“That (auditing of the presidential election) we do not agree with. We would like that agenda to be dropped from those talks,” he pleaded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST