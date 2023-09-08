Friday, September 8, 2023 – There is uneasy calm in the Mt Kenya region following claims by Luhya community leaders that President William Ruto has agreed to hand over the Presidency to either Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi or National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in 2032.

Mudavadi and Wetangula come from the larger Luhya community which has not occupied the top seat since independence.

Kikuyus have dominated the presidency since independence and Ruto, according to Luhya leaders, wants a Luhya at least to occupy the coveted office from 2032.

Already, some Luhya community leaders led by Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale have indicated that Ruto had assured them that he will support a Mulembe man to be his successor once his term ends in 2032.

“Mr. President, I tell you in broad daylight that we as Luhyas want to inherit the presidency when you leave office.

“Mr. President, know that I Khalwale have no secrets.

“I’m a son of a chang’aa brewer whom God wanted to be the way I am and I cannot walk around with lies,” Khalwale said last week.

The new development is a big blow to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his Kikuyu community since he was hoping that he would succeed Ruto in 2032.

The Kenyan DAILY POST