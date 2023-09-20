Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Renowned female stand-up comedian, Teacher Wanjiku, has reportedly parted ways with her husband, Victor Ber.

According to well-placed sources, the couple quietly split and no longer wear their wedding rings.

Teacher Wanjiku and Ber tied the knot in 2014 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Nairobi and later welcomed their daughter, Zuri, into the world.

Before Victor Ber married Teacher Wanjiku, he had settled down with another lady called Ann Njeri.

Interestingly, Ann and Teacher Wanjiku were best friends.

Little did Ann know that Teacher Wanjiku would betray their friendship.

Reports suggest that Teacher Wanjiku has already moved on and is now dating a digital content creator and a fashion enthusiast named Fredrick Nyambare.

They have been spotted enjoying each other’s company at various exclusive social events in Nairobi.

Interestingly, Fredrick celebrated 12 years of marriage in May this year and even went ahead to gush over his wife.

He wrote,”19 years together, 12 years of marriage bliss. Nakupenda sana baby,”.

Below are photos of Teacher Wanjiku’s new catch, who is a married man.

