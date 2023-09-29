Friday, September 29, 2023 – A teacher was allegedly stabbed in the eye and two pupils knifed by a 14-year-old pupil who pulled a knife out of his backpack and went on a rampage at a Spanish school on Thursday morning, September 28.

According to Mail Online, the teenager stabbed three teachers and two students repeatedly as classes started at around 8.25 a.m. at the Elena García Armada Institute in the city of Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain.

The 14-year-old, said to have autism, had entered the classroom this morning before he took out a large knife from his backpack and began ‘stabbing everyone who passed by’, police sources claim.

He allegedly stabbed his classmates and tried to take them, hostage, before the teachers tried to restrain him – but this is when he allegedly stabbed one female teacher in the eye and two other tutors.

Police were called to the scene where they quickly apprehended the 14-year-old pupil and arrested him while the high school was evacuated and medics treated the injured.

The teacher who was stabbed in the eye was rushed to hospital and is in serious condition, reports ABC de Andalucia. The condition of the other two teachers and two students is not yet known.

Panicked parents, upon hearing the news of the stabbing, rushed to the school where they had dropped their children off only minutes earlier.

They were seen standing by the school gates, waiting and hoping that their children would emerge unscathed.

The suspect is currently being questioned by police at the Jerez police station.