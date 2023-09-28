Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Suzan Ade Coker, the founder of RantHQ, has made a case for married women who are into transactional sex.

She explained that many of the married women who are into prostitution do it to cover their poor husband’s shame.

She wrote:

“I’m not judging anyone. Some married women do hook-up aka ashawo not cos they want to but they try to keep the shame of their husbands who are unable to take care of the home financially.”