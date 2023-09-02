Saturday, September 2, 2023 – A man suspected to be harvesting maize in peoples’ farms at night was cornered and taught a lesson that he will never forget.

A farmer reportedly caught him harvesting maize in his farm at night and tied him against a tree, before whipping him mercilessly for reaping where he did not sow.

The suspect is seen in the video wailing and begging for mercy as the farmer, who was fuming with rage, whips him.

The video sparked reactions after it was shared on X.

A section of social media users condemned the farmer for taking the law into his own hands, while others said that the suspected thief deserved the punishment.

Watch the video and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.