Thursday, September 28, 2023 – A man was arrested late Wednesday night, Sept. 27, following the killing of a Baltimore tech CEO.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Albert Maresca Jr. told 11 News that Jason Billingsley was arrested at a train station in Bowie, Prince George’s County.

City police released a statement shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, to say leaders plan to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on the arrest of Billingsley, who is wanted in connection with the killing of Pava LaPere.

No further information was immediately released.

LaPere was found dead Monday, Sept. 25, at her apartment building in Baltimore.

Police identified Billingsley as a suspect in the killing and said he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Billingsley was wanted on first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and other charges, police said.

Investigators said Billingsley is also wanted in connection with an attempted murder, arson and rape on Sept. 19.

Police said evidence gathered through the course of their investigations helped investigators connect Billingsley to both crimes. Detectives are now reviewing all cases since October 2022 to determine if he could be connected to any more, according to police.

LaPere was the founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies. She was listed in the prestigious Forbes “30 Under 30” class of 2023 for social impact.