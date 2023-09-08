Friday, September 8, 2023 – British supermodel, Naomi Campbell has shared a rare insight into her life as a mother-of-two, admitting that her two-year-old daughter has already picked up her diva attitude.

The 53-year-old supermodel told Today presenter Sheinelle Jones, 45, that while she is having a lot of fun’ raising her kids, a daughter and a son, who arrived in June, she has had to discipline her eldest for demanding ‘privacy’ at parties.

‘I love it,’ Campbell said of motherhood. ‘It’s a lot of fun. Every day is a surprise. You don’t know what’s going to happen, what my daughter is going to say.’

Campbell continued: ‘She goes to a party and she says, like, “Mom, privacy!” and I’m like, “huh?” And I said, “not to your mama. You can do that to everybody else, but to me!”

Campbell became a mom for the first time in 2021 when she welcomed her daughter, whose name has not been revealed.

The London-born model announced in June that she had become a mother of two at the age of 53.

She confirmed the arrival of a baby boy on Instagram, posting a photograph of her newborn son in her arms with her daughter holding his hands.

At the time, she told her followers: ‘My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.

‘A true gift from God. Blessed! Welcome baby boy. It’s never too late to become a mother.’

While Campbell has not made public his name or details about his birth, her friends have claimed that she used a surrogate to have both kids.