Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – British supermodel, Naomi Campbell commanded attention as she modeled in her PrettyLittleThing design at the New York Fashion Week show.

The 53-year-old debuted a range of stylish pieces she designed with the fashion retailer in its biggest partnership yet.

The supermodel of 90s notoriety looked phenomenal in a revealing stone-covered halter-neck dress.

A description of the collaboration on PLT’s official website states that the collection pays ‘homage to Naomi’s legacy and iconic signature style.’

The collab was engineered by the fashion brand’s founder Umar Kamani, who happens to be very close friends with the catwalk queen.

See the photos below