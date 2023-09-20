Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A senior police officer based in Nyeri was left with an egg on his face after he accidentally posted a video on a WhatsApp group having sex with a colleague’s wife.
Word has it that the woman he was having sex with was the wife of a junior cop.
A full video of the cop’s sex escapades with the married woman has emerged.
He seems to be skilled in bed despite his advanced age.
Watch the full video here. LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>