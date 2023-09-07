Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Spanish footballer, Jenni Hermoso, has filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office over an “unsolicited kiss” by Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales following the Women’s World Cup final.

The Spanish footballer is accusing the football boss of sexual assault after she was kissed on the lips following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on 20 August.

Hermoso has repeatedly said it was not consensual, but a defiant Rubiales has refused to resign and the ensuing controversy has overshadowed Spain’s historic win.

Prosecutors said last week that they were going to meet with Hermoso to give her the opportunity to present an accusation against Rubiales and now say accusation was made by Hermoso on Tuesday, September 5.

Rubiales has been suspended from his position at the top of Spanish football. He was handed a provisional suspension from FIFA for 90 days last week, after refusing to step down.

In the wake of calls for his resignation, the 46-year-old issued a fresh defence in which he admitted he had made “some obvious mistakes” which he sincerely regrets, but at no time was there any aggression or discomfort when the kiss occurred.

He said: “I repeat: with the consent of both parties, both in the affectionate hugs, as well as in the peak and subsequent farewell full of affectionate mutual gestures, that occurred on the medals delivery stage.”

Hermoso, the 33-year-old forward, plays for Mexican club Pachuca.