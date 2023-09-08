Friday, September 8, 2023 – Suspended Spanish FA chief, Luis Rubiales has reportedly been ordered to increase his child support payments after being taken to court by his ex-wife amid his ongoing kissing scandal.

The 46-year-old dad-of-three, who is facing backlash after his unsolicited kiss of World Cup-winning player Jenni Hermoso, is said to have been forced to pay double the amount he previously handed over due to a ‘tenfold’ increase in his income.

Spanish TV station La Sexta reported a court in the east coast city of Valencia had ordered Rubiales to up his payments for each of his daughters from 400 to 800 euros a month.

His ex, who has been described as a lawyer and named in Spain as Maria Manuela Delicado Vega, is said to have asked for a revision of Rubiales’ child support payments after the football chief’s annual net income jumped from 97,000 euros in 2011 to a massive 955,000 euros nine years later.

In 2020, when Rubiales was on a nearly six-figure salary, she is said to have earned just 26,600 euros after tax.

The suspended FA chief, now a step closer to being prosecuted over the ‘unconsented’ kiss he gave World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso after she made a formal complaint, spoke about his daughters Lucia, Ana, and Elena in a Spanish TV interview earlier this year.

He told interviewer Risto Mejide:’ They are very strong, stronger than me.’

He went on to describe his eldest daughter as a History of Art student, saying: ‘She’s a very sensitive person and has a strong compromise with herself and society.

‘The middle one is the one who is most like me, perhaps the most activist of the three. She’s also someone with an amazing intelligence.’

He also revealed in the interview how one of his daughters had once been ‘close to death’ after a fall which left medics needing to ‘drill her brain’ because of her head injuries.

His three daughters believed to be aged 20, 17, and around 15, were present at a Spanish FA meeting last month when he insisted repeatedly he was not going to resign after the so-called ‘Kissgate’ scandal unfolded before his ex-hairdresser mum Angeles Bejar went on a brief hunger strike in support of her son.

Rubiales appeared to suggest he had a good relationship with his ex-wife in the interview, saying: ‘I think we have always done the best for the girls.

‘I don’t think the marriage was a failure, we were very happy, but when you move on to another phase in your life, well you move on.’

The reports about the increased child support payments, first published by respected media outlet El Periodico de España before La Sexta outlined more details from leaked court documents, state the decision was made by Valencia’s Provincial Court on June 19.

The decision pre-dated his suspension as Spanish FA president, which has led to him being deprived of his massive salary and other perks, and it is not yet clear what effect that may have on the amount he is expected to hand over in child support payments.

Rubiales’ ex is known to live in a modest house in a small town near Valencia with at least one of her daughters.