Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Spanish actor, Gabriel Guevara was arrested at the Venice Film Festival this weekend following a sexual assault warrant in another country.

The actor, famous for a starring role in a new Amazon movie, was taken into custody by the local authorities on Saturday, September 2.

Details of the alleged incident are yet to be released and it’s been gathered that the extradition process might take a while too as a court of appeals reportedly has to weigh in first.

Guevara was actually set to receive a pretty big award on Sunday, September 3, from the Filming Italy org. They were going to honor him as the “Best Young Actor”, but after hearing about his arrest, they scrapped that entirely and put it on hold.

The Venice Film Festival itself also made sure to distance themselves from the drama, taking to social media to explicitly note he hadn’t been accused of any wrongdoing at their event.

Guevara is an up-and-coming star. He’s acted in the film ‘My Fault,’ as well as well-known shows like “Skam Espana,” “You’re Nothing Special” and “Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda.”