Sunday, September 2, 2023 – The manager of Spain’s men’s team, Luis De la Fuente, has apologized for showing support to Luis Rubiales.

RFEF president Rubiales made a speech in which he stated that he wouldn’t resign after kissing Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso following the Women’s World Cup final.

De la Fuente was seen applauding Rubiales but has since criticised him. He also described his own actions as ‘unjustifiable’.

Rubiales sparked outrage after the Women’s World Cup final as he kissed Hermoso on the lips as she stepped up to receive her medal following Spain’s 1-0 win.

Footage of Rubiales grabbing his crotch while standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter Princess Infanta Sofia also surfaced online. He has since apologised for his behaviour.

De la Fuente stated that he believed that Rubiales was going to resign at the meeting.

As reported by Marca, De la Fuente said: ‘What I did is unjustifiable. What I’m trying to expose is the context. I was overwhelmed, I didn’t know how to live up to it and I couldn’t control my emotions. When you later reflect and see yourself on cameras… I don’t recognize myself. Inside the forest one sees nothing but branches and when one separates from the forest one sees the true situation.’

‘Almost all of us RFEF workers went thinking that we were going to see the dismissal of a president and we found something completely different. It was not easy to digest, it was a situation that overwhelmed me.’

In addition, De la Fuente asked for forgiveness and stressed that he wouldn’t commit such an act again.

He said: ‘I have not felt betrayed by Luis Rubiales, but I arrived thinking that it was going to be a resignation meeting and we were shocked when we saw that it was not like that.’

‘I would like to be questioned about the results, it is a scenario that I bullfight with calmness. Not in this scenario, which does generate concern and tension in me.’

‘I don’t have to resign, I have to ask for forgiveness. I made a mistake, an inexcusable human error. If I could go back I wouldn’t commit that act again.’

‘I am on the side of equality and respect. We all have to improve in terms of equality and I am the first.’