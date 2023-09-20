Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of his 19-year-old girlfriend at Thohoyandou in Limpopo, South Africa.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from his hideout in the Waterberg District at Mokopane, Mahwelereng Zone 17, Polokwane, by the members of the Thohoyandou Task Team after receiving information about his hideout in the area.

It is alleged that on Sunday 03 September 2023 at about 22:40, Police received a complaint about a female victim who was stabbed at Ha-Magidi village and immediately proceeded to the scene.

Upon arrival, Police found the members of Emergency Medical Services (EM) busy attending to a 19-year-old victim who later succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The deceased was identified by the next of kin as Ridodzula Mudzanani, who is from Mbaleni village.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was walking when she met her boyfriend. After a few minutes, a member of a community heard the girlfriend screaming for help after being stabbed with a sharp object allegedly by the suspect who fled the scene on foot.

The couple had two kids and the motive of the incident is yet unknown.

A week after the Incident, a person (male ) was found dead and the Identity Documents of the wanted suspect were found next to the deceased, giving the impression that he was the one dead.

However, as the investigation continued it was discovered that the deceased individual had his ID in his pockets.

Through further extensive investigations, the Police found out that the unknown body was not of the suspect and as such they continued to trace him until his arrest in Mahwelereng.

“I can assure criminals that the long arm of the law shall never fail, it will follow and catch up with you no matter how long it takes and how far you go. They will be nabbed, prosecuted and incarcerated for the evil crimes they committed in the society,” said the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate court soon facing charges of murder.