Saturday, September 30, 2023 – A Somali man is reportedly in distress after his wife left him when she came across a photo of him at the famous Mans Chamber barbershop and massage parlour along Kamakis bypass.

According to a popular X user, hell broke loose after somebody sent a photo of the man being attended to by beautiful ladies to his wife.

She left their matrimonial home with their 9 kids and went back to Mandera.

