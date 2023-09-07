Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria found himself in unfamiliar territory after attempting to take credit for supermarket promotions, typically aimed at enticing buyers to make purchases by promising good deals for basic items.

Kuria had posted photos of various discounted food items, including rice, cooking oil, sugar, and baby diapers, at a supermarket along with lyrics from a 90s song, “It’s coming Dooooown, Down Down Down.”

However, many Kenyans dismissed his claims, asserting that the promotions were regularly offered by supermarkets and were not a result of his Ministry’s efforts.

“Surely Moses! the supermarket has weekly promotions on selected items to push stock.

“How do you equate this to the prices of goods coming down and GOK working for Wanjiku,” one questioned.

Others accused the CS of being indifferent to the situation that Kenyans are currently going through, especially the high cost of living that has led to a spike in the prices of food and other basic food items.

Most online users asked the CS to stop lying to Kenyans about the prices going down.

The CS was challenged to get to work and deliver tangible results that would lead to a decrease in the prices of basic items.

Others questioned why the CS would post such photos showing imported food items, which fall under his Ministry.

Kenyans across the board suggested Kuria should invest more in local industries which will promote local businesses and enable the prices of food items to come down sustainably.

Some also observed that Kuria’s posts might have been an indirect way of marketing the supermarket in question to drive sales.

Despite the negative sentiments, a section of Kenyans nonetheless opined that the offers may be an indication of food prices dropping.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.