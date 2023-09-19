Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Tems is trending on X after a new video of her led to speculations that she is pregnant.

The singer was filmed in London greeting fans as they lined the street and sang her song “Wait for U”.

Her tummy appeared to bulge slightly in the video and she is seen trying to use her coat to hide it.

This led some Twitter users to conclude that she is pregnant.

Others suggested that she was just bloated.

The conversation pushed Tems’ name to the top of the X trend table.

Below is the video that led to the speculation.