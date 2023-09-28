Thursday, September 28, 2023 – American singer, Taylor Swift was pictured packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce as they celebrated his winning game on Sunday, September 24.

The singer, 33, was spotted cuddling up to her rumored new beau, 33, and affectionately putting her arm around him at a private party at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri.

The couple, who reportedly started dating in July, enjoyed an ‘affectionate’ late-night dinner date and evening out until 2 a.m.

The couple had also reportedly paid for everybody’s dinner to clear out the restaurant and have some privacy for themselves.

‘Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team,’ an eyewitness had previously told Entertainment Tonight.

The source also revealed that Swift made her arrival while ‘wearing a denim dress’ and was spotted ‘snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis’.

The insider also said the pair were being ‘very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted’.

Despite publicly revealing their newfound romance at the game and spending the weekend together, a source said Swift and her new beau are ‘not rushing into anything serious’ but instead ‘enjoying life’ together.

‘Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now,’ the source added. ‘But that’s not going to stop them from enjoying life when it’s the right moment.’