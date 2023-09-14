Thursday, September 14, 2023 – American singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift has a new man in her life.

The Eras Tour performer, 33, has reportedly been dating football star Travis Kelce,33, a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

‘Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,’ a source told The Messenger on Tuesday.

‘She saw him when she was in New York City a few weeks ago.’

This comes after he revealed how he tried and failed to make a move on Swift at one of her tour dates in July.

The athlete said he had his phone number inscribed on a bracelet, which he planned to present to the pop star.

However, when he attended one of Taylor’s recent concerts in Kansas City, he was unsuccessful in his attempts to meet her backstage.

‘So she doesn’t meet anybody and she doesn’t – or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,’ he quipped on his podcast New Heights.

Travis shared on the podcast that when he went to see Taylor in concert, he was ‘disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I’ve made for her.’

The athlete explained: ‘If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.’

Travis endured an on-off relationship with influencer Kayla Nicole for five years, before their latest breakup in 2022.

Meanwhile, Taylor has dated several celebrities, including Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Joe Jonas, Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Lautner and Calvin Harris.