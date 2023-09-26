Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – American singer, Taylor Swift reportedly paid for an entire restaurant to clear the eatery for her and rumoured flame, NFL star Travis Kelce to eat.

On Sunday, Taylor left fans buzzing when she attended American football star Travis’ Kansas City Chief’s game against the Chicago Bears following weeks of romance rumours.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, was later captured on video leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with “Lavender Haze” singer, 33, following Sunday’s 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears

In a video shared on a TikTok fan account that has now gone viral, a fan named Molly claims her friend witnessed the ‘couple’ at the unnamed restaurant where she ‘paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave’.

She said: ‘I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave…

‘They were eating and the waitress came up and said, “Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now.” How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce.’

Swift’s stadium appearance comes just days after Kelce invited her to attend the game while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show podcast.