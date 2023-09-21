Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Philadelphia Eagles star, Jason Kelce has confirmed the dating rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and his Kansas City Chiefs tight-end brother, Travis.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, and the two-time Super Bowl winner, also 33, were rumored to have been dating after it was reported earlier this month that they had been ‘quietly hanging out.’

Neither Kelce nor Swift have confirmed the rumors, but Jason, the Eagles’ center, admitted on the WIP Morning Show that he believes they are ‘100 percent true.’

‘I think things are going great and I think it’s 100 percent true,’ the 35-year-old said.

However, Jason also admitted that he tries not to get too involved in his younger brother’s love life.

‘I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’s love life. You know, his business is his business and I try to stay out of that world,’ he said.

Travis, who previously dated influencer and broadcaster Kayla Nicole, was first linked to Swift earlier this month.

They were reported to have been hanging out when the Midnights hit-maker visited New York a few weeks ago, the Messenger reported last week.

Kelce, who made his season debut on Sunday, scoring a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 17-9 win over the Jaguars, first tried to link up with Swift at her Eras tour in Kansas City in the summer.

He revealed on his New Heights podcast with Jason that he attempted to give the songstress a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

‘So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,’ Travis said. ‘She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me. So, I took it personal.’