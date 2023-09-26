Monday, September 25, 2023 – American singer, Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have been spotted together for the first time after she accepted his invite to come watch him play.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, was captured on video leaving Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with “Lavender Haze” singer, 33, following Sunday’s 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

Swift was part of the crowd cheering on the Chiefs in their matchup against the Chicago Bears as she watched the on-field action from Kelce’s suite with the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce.

At one point, Swift appeared to yell ‘let’s f***ing go’ in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

Swift’s stadium appearance comes just days after Kelce invited her to attend the game while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show podcast. A source told PEOPLE that once Swift heard about the invite, she didn’t let a busy schedule stop her from accepting.

“Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends,” the source said.

“Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said ‘yes.'”

“She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday,” the source added.