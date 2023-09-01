Friday, September 1, 2023 – Singer Ricky Martin and his estranged husband, Jwan Yosef, have reached a divorce settlement.

Recall that Martin and Yosef jointly announced in July 2023, that they were calling it quits after 6 years of marriage. The former couple wrote at the time;

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Both have now entered an uncontested written agreement. While the details have not yet been disclosed, TMZ noted that they’ll both be declared single once the judge signs off on their agreement.

The pop star shares two young children with Yosef; daughter Lucia and son Renn. Martin also has twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, both of whom he’s raising as a single parent. All four kids were born via surrogates.