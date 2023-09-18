Monday, September 18, 2023 – American singer, Maren Morris has disclosed that she will no longer be doing Country music.

Maren, who has been a Nashville darling for a long time, stated that modern-day country music is unrecognizable to her and has morphed into pure political posturing.

She told LA Times;

“I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it’s burning itself down without my help.”

Maren also revealed that she has distanced herself from a lot of the stories that mainstream country artists are telling today. She went on to say that she’s done trying to fit her musical style within the traditional country paradigm, noting that she finds the entire genre stale and out of touch lately.

She said;

“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic.

“All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hyper-masculine branch of country music. I call it butt rock.”