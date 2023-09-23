Sunday, September 24, 2023 – American singer, Lizzo has been named in yet another lawsuit for racial and sexual harassment from someone who claims to be a former tour employee.

But her spokesperson has quickly denied the new claims, alleging the accuser ‘never actually met or even spoke to’ the star.

The 35-year-old Truth Hurts hitmaker is now being sued by a woman who claims to have been forced to hear racist and fatphobic comments from members of Lizzo’s team while working very long hours, according to TMZ on Thursday.

The site obtained legal documents in which Asha Daniels claims to have been hired by a member of Lizzo’s team named Amanda Nomura to join the singer’s tour with a gig in wardrobe in 2023.

Daniels alleges that working for the star took quite a toll, claiming she would occasionally work from 6am to 2am while being refused a break.

As Daniels is a black woman, she claims Nomura was cruel by routinely making racist and fatphobic comments allegedly calling black women on the tour ‘dumb, useless, and fat.’

The accuser also claimed that Nomura had told her she was not allowed to dress in sexy clothing around Lizzo, as the singer would get jealous when her boyfriend Myke Wright would be in the vicinity of other beautiful women.

In one of the examples given in the lawsuit, Daniels said she had injured her ankle when Nomura rolled a clothing rack over it so she decided to wear a pair of Crocs to work and was allegedly reprimanded and told she had to wear tennis shoes instead.

Daniels also claims to have alerted Lizzo’s management team to Nomura’s alleged behavior and even claims that the star’s tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, advised her to privately film Nomura’s conduct. The accuser said she considered that move unethical, according to the documents obtained by TMZ.

The accuser said that she had brought every concern to Gugliotta and believed that they had been relayed to Lizzo. However, she was eventually fired before her contract was set to end.

Daniels alleges that the experience on tour has left her with ongoing anxiety and PTSD in addition to ocular distortions, brain fog, fatigue, and migraines.

She is suing for sexual and racial harassment in addition to disability discrimination and asking for damages which include unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and others.

Daniels is being represented by Neama Rahmani who is the same lawyer working on behalf of three women from the now infamous lawsuit from last month in which former employees had alleged they were forced to attend sex shows and subjected to uncomfortable situations while working for the star.

Lizzo’s spokesperson Stefan Friedman immediately took aim at Rahmani in a statement responding to the latest lawsuit.

The rep said: ‘As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honour by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.

‘We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.’

Just weeks ago three former back-up dancers who are currently suing her over claims of sexual harassment have branded the star’s plans to counter-sue an ‘insidious attempt at intimation.’

Crystal Williams, 24, Noelle Rodriguez, 25, and Arianna Davis, 26 are accusing the Grammy-winner, 35, of sexual and racial harassment and creating a hostile work environment – alleging the plus-sized pop icon dragged them along to degrading sex shows while touring Europe in February and March.

Lizzo has vehemently denied the allegations against her in the lawsuit which accused her of pressuring the employees to touch nude performers at a club in Amsterdam, among other claims that included weight shaming. Lizzo’s attorney Martin Singer told DailyMail.com earlier this week that the singer plans to sue for malicious prosecution.