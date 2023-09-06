Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, stating that their relationship is ‘irretrievably broken’.

The 34-year-old American singer submitted the paperwork to end his marriage to the Game of Thrones actress in a Miami-Dade County courtroom on Tuesday, September 4.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail reveal that Jonas stated his marriage to Turner, 27, with whom he has two children, is ‘irretrievably broken’ – and lay out the former couple’s plans to share custody of their three-year-old daughter Willa and their one-year-old daughter, whose name they have not revealed.

The paperwork lists Willa by her initials, W.J., and hints at their other daughter’s name, listing her as D.J.

In the marriage dissolution petition, Jonas’ lawyer states: ‘It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.’

Jonas ‘respectfully requests’ in the documents that he and Turner ‘establish a parenting plan’ and a ‘timesharing schedule’, with Willa and D.J.’s primary residence listed as Miami, Florida, where he and Turner had been living.

The documents also state that the parties ‘entered into a valid and enforceable prenuptial agreement’ on April 29, 2019 – days before they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Jonas’ lawyer did not include the pre-nup in the dissolution filing in order to ‘protect the privacy rights of both parties’, however, the documents further suggest that he has no plans to request child support from Turner, stating: ‘Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children.’

Jonas is being represented by West Palm Beach-based attorney Thomas J. Sasser in the divorce, while Turner’s business manager, Carrie Malcolm, is listed as her main point of contact in the paperwork.

The singer was pictured on August 11 not wearing his wedding ring, but for a performance alongside his brothers in Austin, Texas, on September 3 it was firmly back on his finger.

The couple, who first started dating in 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends, got engaged one year later.

Two years after their engagement with two ceremonies, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas with a second, grander wedding in Paris.