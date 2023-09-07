Thursday, September 7, 2023 – American singer Joe Jonas, allegedly caught wife Sophie Turner on their Ring security camera ‘doing or saying something’ before filing for divorce to end their marriage.

It is not yet clear what Turner allegedly said or did in the footage captured outside their home, however, TMZ reports that the incident was the ‘final straw’ for Joe.

The alleged doorbell footage made the pop singer, 34, realize his four-year marriage with the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star was over.

The stars confirmed they were set to divorce in a joint statement posted to Sophie’s Instagram account: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage.

‘There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.’

Joe officially filed for divorce from wife Sophie on Tuesday in a Miami-Dade court, with documents stating that their relationship is ‘irretrievably broken.’

They tied the knot in 2019 in back-to-back nuptials in Las Vegas and Paris.

It comes after a friend close to Sophie told MailOnline that she felt trapped in her marriage to Joe Jonas and regretted ‘missing out’ on her youthful, carefree years after tying the knot with him and having two children at a young age.

A friend of Sophie’s, who did not want to be named, revealed that the couple started having problems last Christmas and that she separated from him at the start of this summer, spending the ensuing months partying with school friends in the UK or holidaying with them in Europe.

The actress looked in high spirits as she partied the night away at arcade bar Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham, where she had been filming her upcoming ITV series, Joan.

In an effort to save the marriage, Joe came to the UK with their two children over the summer and spent time in Warwickshire, where Sophie was brought up.

But after failing to work through their differences, he returned to the US with their children who have been living with him since the split.

The friend revealed: ‘Sophie feels like she’s only just waking up to what her life and reality really is.

‘She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.

‘She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped.

‘She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.’

The friend added: ‘Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she’s lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she’s not ready for that because she feels that she’s not even had a teen or young adult life.’

The friend also claimed that one point of contention between Sophie and Joe is that he wanted to have another child.

She added: ‘Joe would like another kid, he’s a real family man. But while Sophie’s been in the UK, she’s also realized just how much she misses this country; it’s the final nail in the coffin for them.’

According to the friend, Sophie also felt increasingly pressurized at being compared to glamorous Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, 41 who is married to Joe’s young brother Nick, 30, which led her to question the future of the marriage.

The friend revealed: ‘His brother’s wife is a lot older and mature, and the family compare Sophie to Priyanka, which has put her (Sophie) under a lot of stress.

‘Nick is younger than Joe but is more settled. He and Priyanka are on the same page about their careers and family life.

‘Joe and his family want him to be in a relationship like this, but Sophie feels that she’s only 27 and hasn’t even really lived because she’s spent all her good, young years working.

‘It wasn’t an issue at first but the age gap between Sophie and Joe has become a real problem. They want very different things.’

The actress revealed in an interview on The Graham Norton Show in 2019 that she felt she missed out on British university life after opting to join Game of Thrones instead.

She said: ‘I wish I’d had the university experience.

‘I wish I could have gone out and drunk a lot and thrown up in the middle of a club without it being photographed.’