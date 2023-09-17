Sunday, September 17, 2023 – American singer, Ciara gave a hilarious reaction when asked about how her co-parenting relationship is with her former fiancé, rapper Future.

The Grammy-winning songstress, 37, is mother to Future Zahir, nine, with Future, 39. She also shares daughter Sienna, six, and son Win, three, with her husband and Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson, 34.

The Texas-born singer is currently expecting her fourth child

Speaking with Thembi Mawema of The Shade Room this week, The Level Up artist was about Future.

Mawema asked ‘What is co-parenting like for you guys?’

Ciara bursts out laughing, to which Mawema said, ‘I’m dead,’ and Ciara reassured her, ‘You’re awesome.’

The singer was previously in a long-term relationship with rapper Future.

They welcomed Future Zahir in 2014 and broke up months later as Future was accused of cheating on her in multiple reports.