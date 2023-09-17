Sunday, September 17, 2023 – American singer, Britney Spears reportedly had a ‘short fling’ with convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz after splitting from her estranged husband Sam Asghari last month, insiders have revealed.

Rumors first emerged that the Toxic singer, 41, was dating Paul, 37, a former housekeeper at her Thousand Oaks mansion, just weeks after Sam, 28, filed for divorce.

This followed claims made by her ex-husband that Britney was unfaithful to him before he moved out of their home.

Paul then added further fuel to the fire of speculation about a romance with the singer when he described his former boss as a ‘phenomenal woman’ when questioned by Us Weekly about their relationship as he left a recent court hearing

But now a source close to Britney has told DailyMail that ‘Britney is not dating Paul’ but claimed that the pair did have a brief romance, which they insist took place after her marriage to Sam had ended.

‘They had a short fling after Sam left but that was it,’ they confirmed. ‘Britney hooked up with him twice and, at the time, [she] did not know about his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him.’

According to court documents, Paul has multiple felonies – one for possession of narcotics for sale and another for possession of a fire arm, which occurred in December 2022 while he was employed by the songstress.

Other misdemeanors include disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license.

He was in court this week for allegedly violating his probation.

The insider added that Britney’s security team failed to ‘do a proper background check when hiring Paul,’ adding: ‘When his criminal past came to light recently, his employment for Britney ended.’

The pair were pictured together multiple times in the wake of her split from Sam. The estranged couple were married for 14 months.

Britney and Paul were photographed getting into a vehicle together on August 24 and were driven to a local restaurant in Thousand Oaks. They ate food and chatted until it closed shortly after midnight.

Their final interaction occurred following Britney’s recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, where she was photographed letting loose with friends.

Paul was on hand to pick up the pop star, who had her dog with her, at the airport.

The insider insists that Britney was not aware that he was collecting her and it was not something she had asked him to do.

‘Britney went to Mexico to have fun and she is enjoying her freedom right now. At the same time she is still processing her divorce from Sam and she is still healing from this,’ the source shared.

‘Britney is not dating anyone right now. When she does date again, it is sure as hell not going to be a freeloader and it is not going to be anyone who needs anything from her other than her time.’