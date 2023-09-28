Thursday, September 28, 2023 – British singer-songwriter/actress, Alexandra Burke is now a proud mother for a second time.

The singer, 35, took to Instagram to announce that she has welcomed her second child with her footballer boyfriend Darren Randolph, 36.

Alexandra shared some sweet snaps of her newborn’s hand in theirs and one of her baby’s feet in a photoshoot by photographer Natasha Wiening.

The X Factor star wrote: ‘Feeling so blessed. We are now a family of four. Welcome to the world our little peanut’.

Alexandra and Darren, who went public with their romance in June 2021, announced they were expecting again in April, just ten months after the birth of their firstborn.

The couple is choosing to keep their children out of the public eye and haven’t revealed their children’s names.