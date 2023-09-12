Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna has urged Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o to be ready to lose his seat if he quits the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Speaking on Radio 47 on Tuesday, Sifuna told Jalang’o that he could as well forget the Lang’ata seat if he quits.

“I want to advise my friend Jalang’o that those telling him to quit ODM are misleading him since he cannot secure a re-election in Lang’ata on any other ticket apart from ODM,” he said.

Sifuna, who doubles as ODM secretary general, claimed that vying with an ODM ticket made Jalang’o win the August 2022 elections.

“Jalang’o was known as a radio presenter. It was the ODM ticket that made people see him as a politician, not a journalist.

“So he cannot just say he will vie with whichever party,” he said.

The Senator urged Jalang’o to remain and serve the ODM if he wanted to continue being an MP.

“I have told Jalang’o that even if he survives using a court order until 2027 he will not get the Lang’ata MP seat again,” he added.

Jalang’o is among five ODM MPs who have been expelled from the party over gross misconduct and meeting President William Ruto without Raila Odinga’s permission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.