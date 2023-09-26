Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Controversial Kisii gospel singer Chris Embarambamba, known for his provocative style, has once again ignited discussions among his online followers with his latest track.

Embarambamba has bounced back with a gospel song dubbed ‘Nataka Ninyonywe’ after a short stint in the music scene.

His fans have raised questions regarding the intended message of his gospel-themed song.

He was filmed pulling crazy stunts in church while performing the new song.

He rolled on the pulpit and jumped up to the ceiling during the performance.

Watch the video.

