Monday, September 18, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has said the United States government has banned Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja from stepping on its soil for being involved in massive corruption at city hall.
In a tweet on Sunday, Babu Owino claimed that Sakaja was set to accompany President William Ruto to the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York but the US embassy denied him a visa.
“The US Embassy denied @SakajaJohnsonvisa coz of corruption,” Babu Owino stated on his X page.
Also, renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has claimed the Joe Biden administration has banned some Kenyans, including cabinet secretaries and governors from traveling to the United States for engaging in corruption.
“I SUSPECT The Biden Administration has quietly invoked sanctions against a number of Kenyan officials and ex-officials pursuant to the provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the Global Magnitsky Act of 2016,” Ahmednasir stated.
Some prominent Kenyans who have been banned from traveling to the US include Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Bungoma County Governor Ken Lusaka.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
United States government have done a good job this should include all embassies in Kenya around the globe to ban prominent Kenyans never to travel to there countries,Kenyan government is full of gorillas,baboons,pigs and prostitutes corrupt idiots to the core, who never learn from the past,they are so corrupt never satisfied with what they have,they stink corruption nothing positive or good comes from this pathetic liars and thieves,they better travel to suswa and study how the Baboon parliament at suswa is well organised,awere African leaders never learn just look at their cursed families they are rotten to the core with corruption properties and money we need serious change in Kenya we can’t continue living with corrupt rotten idiots instead of building Kenya they steal and hide stashed corrupted money abroad and leave there own fellow citizens and Africans to suffer with poverty this is sickening, Russian president made it very clear to African idiots leaders which is true “When an African becomes rich, his bank accounts are in Switzerland,” continues the alleged Putin quote. “He travels to France for medical treatment, he invests in Germany, he buys from Dubai, he consumes Chinese, he prays in Rome or Mecca. His children study in Europe. He travels to Canada, the U.S.A., and Europe for tourism. If he dies, he will be buried in his native country. Africa is just a cemetery for Africans. How could a cemetery be developed?”
But this idiots self centered backwardness so called Kenyan prominent leaders never learn or think twice just farting,eating like pigs,fat bellies good for nothing and pooping like idiots so sick and liars.