Monday, September 18, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has said the United States government has banned Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja from stepping on its soil for being involved in massive corruption at city hall.

In a tweet on Sunday, Babu Owino claimed that Sakaja was set to accompany President William Ruto to the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York but the US embassy denied him a visa.

“The US Embassy denied @SakajaJohnsonvisa coz of corruption,” Babu Owino stated on his X page.

Also, renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has claimed the Joe Biden administration has banned some Kenyans, including cabinet secretaries and governors from traveling to the United States for engaging in corruption.

“I SUSPECT The Biden Administration has quietly invoked sanctions against a number of Kenyan officials and ex-officials pursuant to the provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the Global Magnitsky Act of 2016,” Ahmednasir stated.

Some prominent Kenyans who have been banned from traveling to the US include Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Bungoma County Governor Ken Lusaka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST