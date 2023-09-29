Friday, September 29, 2023 – President William Ruto’s son-in-law, Alexander Ezenagu, has been appointed to two positions at Strathmore University.

Ezenagu, who is the husband of Ruto’s eldest daughter June Ruto, was appointed a Senior Research Fellow at Strathmore University Business School and a director of the newly formed free trade department at the institution.

In a statement, Strathmore University Business School revealed that the scholar was tasked with leading the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Policy and Development Centre.

Ezenagu’s role includes leading the centre that will be dedicated to conducting research in trade, policy, and investment.

The university based in Nairobi added that the expert in international law and trade will also be instrumental in the advancement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Notably, Ruto and his colleagues in the African Union (AU), have been pushing for the adoption of free trade agreement which is projected to boost trade in the continent.

“Ezenagu brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience in the areas of trade and investment,” read the statement in part.

“The AfCFTA Policy Centre aims to address the unique trade challenges and opportunities facing Africa by conducting cutting-edge research, facilitating knowledge dissemination, and offering capacity-building programs.”

On his part, Ezenagu expressed optimism over his new role indicating that he was thrilled to lead the institution that will solve a number of trade imbalances in the continent.

‘‘The AfCFTA represents a historic opportunity for the continent, and I am committed to leveraging our expertise to support its successful implementation,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST