Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Residents of South B estate in Nairobi took to the streets yesterday to protest against the grabbing of prime land in the area by a private developer.

Under the leadership of Nairobi South Member of County Assembly (MCA) Waithera Chege, the residents paralyzed normal businesses along the busy streets in the area as they held peaceful demonstrations.

According to Ms Waithera, a modern market was supposed to be constructed on the disputed land which would have been beneficial for the area residents who do not have a place to buy and sell their wares.

She accused the private developer of dragging the name of President William Ruto into the saga during the meeting at the said land on September 25, 2023, which was disrupted by rowdy youths.

The MCA said that during the meeting that was chaired by the Deputy County Commissioner (DCC), a section of the residents was informed that President Ruto authorized the transfer of the land ownership to the private developer who intended to build a shopping mall.

“DCC is not the chair of the National Land Commission and has the authority to communicate any report here about the land dispute. The only institution in this country which has been given the power to solve land disputes by the constitution is the National Land Commission,” MS Waithera said.

She stated that the case is pending before the National Assembly whereby the residents petition the National Land Commission to clear the Air over the land ownership.

“We want the DCC to tell us if the President really sent him to meet the residents, without consulting the area Member of Parliament or the MCA,” she added.

One of the MPs from Kiambu County has been accused by the residents of claiming ownership of land.

