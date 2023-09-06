Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has punished Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Muthoni Passaris, for going against the party ideals and supporting President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023, now an Act.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party said Passaris will have to pay Sh250,000 as a fine for defying the party, besides issuing a written apology within seven days.

The party said the resolution was arrived at during a National Executive Committee of the party held on Wednesday under the leadership of Party leader Raila Odinga.

“That Esther Passaris, the Woman MP for Nairobi County be reprimanded for her outright defiance of the party position on the punitive Finance Bill 2023 and that she should issue a written apology to the party within seven days,” the party said.

“On top of this, Passaris should be fined Sh250,000 which should be paid within 60 days.”

The party said the NEC was convened after a series of meetings held by other party organs, including the Central Committee of the party, the Disciplinary Committee, and the National Elections Board.

The meeting was chaired by ODM National Chairman John Mbadi.

