Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Kenyans have become poorer under President William Ruto. This is according to a new report by TIFA.

TIFA research revealed that Kenyans are poorer and living in a worse economic state than one year ago when former President Uhuru Kenyatta handed over the instruments of power to current Head of State William Ruto.

The report noted that as many as twenty-five million Kenyans are living in abject poverty due to economic hardships.

The contributing factors to the difficult economic situation include; unemployment and high cost of living which is a result of the high cost of goods and services in the country.

“Majority of Kenyan households, making up to 53 percent, believe that their living standards are worse than one year ago,” the report highlighted.

There was a general agreement by the respondents, including supporters of President William Ruto that life had become unbearable for many families.

“However, even if a plurality of Government supporters likewise holds this negative view (41 per cent), far more Opposition supporters do so (70 per cent), which also applies to those professing no political alignment (56 per cent),” the statement read in parts.

TIFA Research also found that the median household income in Kenya has significantly declined as many people struggle under the weight of skyrocketing inflation and the drought that engulfed the country in early 2023.

It was noted that the poorest households have been disproportionately affected by the economic downturn leading to the widening of the gap between the rich and the poor in the country.

“Among income earners, the vast majority report earning less than Ksh20,000 a month (53 per cent).

“However, a significant proportion were either unsure of their recent monthly income or declined to answer the question (25 per cent),” the report read in parts.

According to TIFA Research, the median income for the poorest households which previously supported many people, has declined significantly over the past year.

This means that these households are now struggling even more to meet their basic needs, a demonstration of a worrying sign for the Kenyan economy.

“Among those who report currently working and earning any income (and who specify such earnings), most are in self-employment (36 per cent),” the TIFA report highlighted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST