Thursday, September 28, 2023– Renowned political analyst, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi, has surprised Kenyans after he supported a proposal by Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei to extend the presidential term limit from 5 years to 7 years.

Cherargei submitted the proposal before the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), last week.

“Increase the presidential term to seven years: Whereas the current Constitution provides for a two-term presidential term limit comprising ten years there is a need to increase the same to two terms of seven years each, ” Cherargei told the dialogue committee chaired by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah

The outspoken senator defended the proposal, explaining that there is a need to give the President ample time to form and establish a formidable team to deliver on his or her manifesto.

Reacting to Cherargei’s proposal, Ngunyi who became famous for his ‘Tyranny of Numbers’ hypothesis during the 2013 election, said he agreed with the proposal since if late former President Mwai Kibaki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta were allowed to rule for two 7-year terms, the country would have achieved a lot in terms of development.

“Senator Cherargei is not without a point. Imagine if Uhuru or Kibaki were in office for 14 years each. And if Ruto is in office for 14 years till 2036? Change is the only constant thing in the world. Everything else changes. Ten years is too short to bring about changes. Or is It?,” Ngunyi wrote on his official X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST