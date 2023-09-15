Friday, September 15, 2023 – It is now emerging that there is a serial killer roaming freely at Daystar University’s main campus in Athi River.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, more than six students have died under mysterious circumstances in the last couple of months.

They are believed to have been eliminated by the serial killer.

The ruthless serial killer reportedly eliminates victims and then makes it appear like a suicide.

“All of them committed suicide and somehow left a similar suicide note. The University has been covering up to save image,’’ Mwangi wrote.

This new development comes amid a probe into the death of Mercy Cherono, who died only four days after her admission at Daystar University to pursue a course in Nursing.

Mercy’s family is now questioning the circumstances surrounding their daughter’s death, barely a week after admission.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the late Cherono was inconclusive, leaving the family with more questions than answers.

“The post-mortem report is not conclusive, samples were taken and they are yet to be released from the government chemist.

“The preliminary report only states that the child died of excessive bleeding due to a deep cut from knife stabbing,” her father said.

Mercy might be the latest victim of the serial killer.

