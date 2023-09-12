Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina has alleged that some of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lawyers in the last election were compromised by President William Ruto.

In a social media post on Monday, Ole Kina stated that some of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party’s lawyers had been compromised by their opponents.

According to Ledama, ODM leader Raila Odinga was taken for a ride by some of his trusted legal team, which might have contributed to his defeat at the Supreme Court.

“We surely got played! Raila Odinga. Even the lawyers were in bed with the devil! The things we discover slowly will shock you!,” Ledama claimed

This is not the first time a senior member of the opposition coalition has made serious claims about how Raila’s presidential bid was undermined

In his previous posts, Ole Kina accused Raila Odinga’s campaign secretariat led by his daughter Winnie Odinga of bungling the campaign and making Baba be annihilated by Ruto during last year’s presidential election.

