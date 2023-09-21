Thursday, September 21, 2023 – President William Ruto could be looting billions as we keep making noise on the high cost of living and fuel prices.

This was revealed by the Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o who told Parliament how Ruto’s government has been spending billions without following the law on public expenditure.

Nyakan’go shocked MPs when she told them how Ruto had spent a whopping Sh15.3 billion without the approval of the CoB, raising fears that some money could have been stolen.

Public Finance Act of 2012 demands that ministries, counties, and state departments submit reports of their spending to CoB.

But despite this requirement, some MDAs did not submit their annual financial reports in time for the office to finalize its annual Budget Implementation Review Report.

This is not the first time that CoB is raising issues with government spending as during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s era, such cases were also rampant.

In the runup to the 2022 election, Uhuru also rushed to pay suppliers a whopping Sh15 billion without following the law.

