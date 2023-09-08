Friday, September 8, 2023 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is reportedly constructing a Sh 3 billion house in the heart of the city thanks to corruption that was witnessed during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

According to controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna, Matiang’i who is among four ex-cabinet secretaries who allegedly looted coffers to become billionaires bought a piece of land at the heart of the city and is constricting a mega house in Nairobi and has completed 3 others in a span of two years.

Miguna also alleged that Matiang’i has acquired billions’ worth of prime properties in Runda, Karen, Nanyuki, Malindi, London, Dubai, and South Africa.

He asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to stop chasing traffic police officers and chicken thieves and instead hunt corrupt people like Matiang’i who looted taxpayers’ coffers to become billionaires.

“Fred Okengo Matiang’i is completing a skyscraper in Westlands, Nairobi. It’s worth more than Sh 3 billion. That’s his 4th one in a period of 2 years.

“He also acquired billions’ worth of prime properties in Runda, Karen, Nanyuki, Malindi, London, Dubai and South Africa,” Miguna stated on his official Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST