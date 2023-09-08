Friday, September 8, 2023 – Controversial city preacher Michael Njoroge of Fire Gospel Ministries reportedly died last week under mysterious circumstances and was laid to rest on Monday after his sudden demise.

Blogger Martha Hinga claims that pastor Njoroge’s family went to great lengths to keep the burial secret for reasons best known to them.

According to Martha, he was buried like an outcast.

“Apostle Michael Njoroge, a renowned Televangelist, and, he of the infamous “Mwende Miracle” folk tale, died last week and was buried on Monday like an outcast.

After Mwende’s confession, she went missing and it is assumed Michael was part of the reason she receded from the earthly view.

“Apostle was laid to rest in the wee hours of Monday by a faction of his followers, it is not clear how he died and why a man of his stature was given an indecent send-off,’’ she wrote.

His body was reportedly picked from the mortuary at 5 am and by 9 am, he had already been buried.

Pastor Njoroge is believed to have planned the murder of Mwende after she exposed how he was faking miracles.

Before Mwende spilled the beans on his cunning tricks, he was one of the most popular televangelists in the country.

He disappeared from the limelight after the explosive scandal aired on NTV.

Until his death, he was running a dingy church in Mlolongo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.